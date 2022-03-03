SPOKANE, Wash. — Onlookers cheered from overpasses as a string of cars drove down Interstate 90 as part of a “Freedom Convoy,” which organizers say is headed to Washington D.C. in protest of COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday’s event left Spokane with about a half-dozen semitrucks and about 75 other vehicles. At least a hundred people gathered on overpasses to cheer them on.

The Spokesman-Review reported the convoy is a spinoff from a protest in Canada started by truckers upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border.

Many attendees said they supported “medical freedom” and wanted mask mandates to end.

Mask mandates already are ending across the country after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week removed strong mask recommendations for much of the country. Washington’s indoor mask mandate is set to end on March 12.

Organizers Heidi and Gene Westgate said they planned the convoy in about a week from their Renton home. The real estate agents said they’re against both government and private company mandates.

Semitruck driver Chris Musey of Spokane said he decided to join the convoy because he believes the 2020 election was fraudulent. Courts have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.