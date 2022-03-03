NEWS AND OPINION:

A powerful branch of the American news media has stepped up to support the people of Ukraine — and present a reminder about the value of free speech.

The National Association of Broadcasters has offered a clear response to “the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia” in a statement released by Curtis LeGeyt, president and CEO of the trade association.

“The National Association of Broadcasters is a fierce defender of the First Amendment and the critical importance of the ability to freely express views, both popular and unpopular. While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, however, it does not prevent private actors from exercising sound, moral judgment,” Mr. LeGeyt said.

“To that end, given the unprovoked aggression exhibited by Russia against the free and sovereign people of Ukraine, NAB calls on broadcasters to cease carrying any state-sponsored programming with ties to the Russian government or its agents. While we know that airings of such programs are extremely limited, we believe that our nation must stand fully united against misinformation and for freedom and democracy across the globe,” he advised.

In the meantime, Voice of America reports that its Russian-language news site was under order by Russia’s media regulators to remove content that Moscow finds “illegal” or be blocked.

“Accurate, credible journalism is the reason why our audience in Russia engages with VOA. We find any attempts to interfere with the free flow of information deeply troubling and consider this order in direct opposition to the values of all democratic societies,” VOA acting director Yolanda Lopez said in a statement.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

“When it comes to Russia, Joe Biden, you are no Ronald Reagan,” observes Michael Goodwin, a New York Post columnist.

He recalls that Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as the “Evil Empire” in 1983 and demanded that Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev “tear down” the Berlin Wall in 1987 — then witnessed the collapse of the Soviet Union four years later.

“The West, led by the United States and its clear-eyed president, and with a crucial assist from Pope John Paul II‘s crusade against communism, had won the Cold War. Hundreds of millions of people over generations were set free from the suffocating Communist yoke,” Mr. Goodwin said.

SHOW THEM THE RECEIPTS

President Biden reminded Congress in his recent State of the Union speech that he wants an extra $30 million for COVID-19 relief. But wait a minute. Republican Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Mitt Romney of Utah — along with 34 of their Republican colleagues — want some answers first.

“Recent news reports indicate the administration is poised to request an additional $30 billion from Congress for its response to COVID-19. While we have supported historic, bipartisan measures in the United States Senate to provide unprecedented investments in vaccines, therapeutics, and testing, it is not yet clear why additional funding is needed,” the letter said.

“Since March 2020, the federal government has borrowed trillions of dollars to combat the virus and provide relief to families and businesses. By March 11, 2021, the day you signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act into law, Congress had already approved over $3.8 trillion in COVID-19 relief. All told, the nearly $6 trillion in spending on COVID-19 is the single greatest expenditure of public funds on one effort in the history of the nation,” the 36 lawmakers said.

They also faulted the “voluminous but vexing” amount of existing data on the issue ­— which is often dated and offers little insight into the fate of those funds.

“Before we would consider supporting an additional $30 billion for COVID-19 relief, Congress must receive a full accounting of how the government has already spent the first $6 trillion,” the senators advised.

INFLATION OF A DIFFERENT SORT

Here’s another sign that inflation is upon us. A babysitting bonanza now appears to be underway.

“The average hourly rate for a babysitter leapt 11% in 2021 to $20.57 — far outpacing the 7% rate of inflation,” reports a meticulous data analysis from Axios.

“The increase, driven by the national labor shortage, is a hardship for working parents. But it’s great for babysitters, who have traditionally been underpaid,” said the report, which was based on data from 10,000 U.S. families compiled by UrbanSitter, a San Francisco-based service which books babysitters and other household help in 60 cities.

“The national average rate for child care is $20.57 an hour for one child, $23.25 an hour for two and $24.35 an hour for three. The New York area had the highest rates ($23.45 an hour for one child), followed by the San Francisco Bay Area ($23.32) and Seattle ($21.23). The lowest rates were in San Antonio, Texas — at $14 an hour for one child,” the Axios report noted.

The rate per hour in the nation’s capital by the way, is $19.79.

And oh yes, vaccinated sitters get higher wages.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 21% of American adults overall say the U.S. “should do more” to help other countries; 12% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 33% of Democrats agree.

• 30% overall say the U.S. is making “the right amount” of effort; 30% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 38% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall say the U.S. should “do less” to help other countries; 41% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 21% overall are “not sure” about the issue; 18% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Yahoo News survey of 1,532 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 24-26.

