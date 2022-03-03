New research suggests that six in 10 people prefer to sleep with their pet more than with their partner.

According to a February survey of 2,000 pet owners conducted by OnePoll, two-thirds of people added that their pet is a better roommate, saying they are often cleaner and quieter.

Almost half, 40%, reported that they sleep better with pets because they didn’t get up in the middle of the night or snore.

Most people welcome their pets in bed, but only half of the respondents allow them on the couch.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.