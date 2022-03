DEVELOPING:

Several people were injured when a Silver Spring, Maryland, building exploded and collapsed from a fire Thursday, according to WTOP News.

The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service told WTOP that the building on Lyttonsville Road was still under “heavy fire conditions,” and the structure had collapsed.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Michelle Grossman said winds had reached nearly 30 mph.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.

