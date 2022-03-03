Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been called a hero at home and abroad because of his defiant stand against the Russian invaders of his country.

And now you can put him on a shelf next to figures like Pope Francis, late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On Thursday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is rolling out the first bobblehead of Mr. Zelenskyy.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based museum said it is donating $5 from every purchase to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which is supporting humanitarian relief efforts in the countries where Ukrainian refugees have fled since the invasion.

“With the spotlight shining on him during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy has become a worldwide hero, and we think he deserves to be honored with a bobblehead,” said museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

A Zelenskyy bobblehead will cost $30 and will be available only through the museum’s online store. The figurine is dressed in a dark suit and blue tie and stands on a base bearing his name that features the blue and yellow national flag of Ukraine, according to the museum.

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and given Zelenskyy’s actions, we knew we had to offer a bobblehead to honor [him] and raise funds for Ukrainians in need. The bobblehead joins other items like T-shirts featuring Zelenskyy,” museum officials said in a statement.

The Zelenskyy bobbleheads are expected to arrive in July.

The museum features more than 7,000 bobbleheads ranging from Queen Elizabeth to Elvis to Baby Yoda.

An actor, comedian and screenwriter, Mr. Zelenskyy, 44, starred in a TV series “Servant of the People,” about a high school history teacher who mounts a successful campaign for president after a viral video is released of him complaining about government corruption in Ukraine.

The success of the show prompted him to announce his real-life candidacy for president of Ukraine in 2019. Mr. Zelenskyy defeated incumbent Petro Poroshenko, winning the election in a landslide victory with more than 73% of the vote.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.