House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday endorsed a growing bipartisan movement on Capitol Hill for the U.S. to ban its Russian oil imports.

The support from Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, gives momentum to proponents of a ban, which has encountered resistance from some Democrats because it will likely push gasoline prices higher in the U.S.

“I’m all for that. Ban it,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters. “Ban the oil coming from Russia.”

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers is set to unveil new legislation Thursday that would do just that. It follows increasing calls from some Democrats and most Republicans for the Biden administration to immediately cease the nearly 700,000 barrels of oil that the U.S. receives from Russia each day.

The U.S. received about 8% of its oil imports from Russia last year.

Democrats who have criticized a ban or remain on the fence have expressed concerns that such a move would further shoot up prices at the pump. In addition, some have questioned — including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat — the impact that a U.S. ban would have on Russia, which supplies massive amounts of oil and natural gas to other countries across the globe.

The U.S. received about 8% of its oil imports from Russia, or roughly 672,000 barrels a day, last year, according to the Energy Information Administration. Russia exports a total of about 5 million barrels per day, with the U.S. accounting for 13% of its oil exports.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.