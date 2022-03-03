Russian and Ukrainian officials tentatively agreed to create “humanitarian corridors” but failed to reach any major ceasefire Thursday, as Russia’s military pushed deeper into Ukraine, battling to control a key electricity-producing hub in the south and gaining ground toward severing the country’s access to the Black Sea.

President Biden announced in Washington that the U.S. was widening the number of Russian oligarchs being targeted for economic sanctions springing from the Kremlin’s decision to invade, working with European and other allies around the world to freeze the assets of a growing circle of wealthy Russian elites with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Putin ignored the development, asserting in a short speech to the nation Thursday that the week-old invasion of Ukraine is proceeding “according to schedule,” despite signs Moscow’s ground advance on Ukraine’s capital in the north has apparently stalled, with a huge armored column at a standstill outside Kyiv and Ukrainian forces put up an unexpectedly tough fight against a larger and better-armed Russia army.

The Russians have, however, brought their superior firepower to bear in recent days, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities around the country. Ukraine confirmed Thursday that the southern city of Kherson had fallen, making the Black Sea port of 280,000 people the first major city fully seized by Russian forces since the invasion began.

Russian troops also made significant ground gains Thursday along Ukraine’s southern coastline, moving toward a goal of cutting Kyiv’s access to the Black and Azov seas, a development that would deal a major blow to Ukraine’s economy allow Russia to build a land corridor to the Crimean peninsula that Moscow seized in 2014.

A senior U.S. defense official said on condition of anonymity that the Crimea annexation had given Russia a logistical advantage with shorter supply lines that have smoothed the Russian military’s offensive in that part of Ukraine.

Heavy fighting also continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea, plunging it into darkness, knocking out most phone service and raising the prospect of food and water shortages.

Russia has fired more than 480 missiles in the invasion, according to the senior U.S. defense official. Ukrainian officials said their missile-defense systems have parried numerous attacks, with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko saying Thursday that explosions heard overnight in the capital were Russian missiles being shot down.

Kyiv has stared down the Russian aggression by calling on Ukrainians to rise up and wage a guerrilla war against the invaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed Thursday that his countrymen are not afraid of anything and will continue to resist the Russian invaders. “Russia wants to crush us, to erase us, but we are still standing,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in televised remarks. “We are resisting, the whole world is helping us.”

At the same time, the Ukrainian president said he wants peace and appealed to the world to pressure Moscow to engage in talks toward ending what now amounts to the biggest attack by one nation against another in Europe since World War II. “The world has to talk with Putin,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. “There are no other ways to stop this war.”

Mr. Putin in his remarks drew attention again to the bogus claim that his country is “at war with neo-Nazis” in neighboring Ukraine. Even as small-scale protests continue to simmer in Russian cities and significant artists, scholars athletes and even chess players publicly condemn the war, Mr. Putin insisted the week-old invasion is unfolding according to plan.

“The special military operation is going strictly according to schedule,” Mr. Putin said at the start of a meeting in Moscow with his security council. The Russian president added that “we are at war with neo-Nazis,” reiterating a false claim he‘d made at the start of the invasion that one aim of the decision to invade was the “de-nazification” of Ukraine’s leadership under President Zelenskyy.

Western analysts have criticized Mr. Putin for promoting deliberate disinformation about Mr. Zelenskyy, who is Jewish.

Mr. Putin separately praised Russian forces and he announced the Kremlin will pay compensation to families of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine. Russia reported Wednesday that 498 of its troops had been killed since the invasion began. While the actual number is not yet clear, Ukrainian officials have reported it as far higher.

U.N. officials also said Thursday that the number of refugees already who have fled the fighting in Ukraine for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries has topped 1 million, with more possibly on the way in the safety cordons for civilians are agreed to.

‘Nothing to reassure us’

Mr. Putin also held a lengthy phone call Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron, after which a Macron aide told the Agence France-Presse news agency that the French president had heard “nothing that could reassure us” from Mr. Putin, and that “the worst is still to come” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met for a tense second round of talks in neighboring Belarus. The two sides had little common ground going into the meeting, with the Kremlin having warned Ukraine it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.

But both delegations emerged saying there was an agreement to establish tentative cease-fires in areas designated as “humanitarian corridors” inside Ukraine to evacuate civilians from combat zones. The apparent goal is to establish pathways for civilians to escape, while also facilitating the delivery of food and medicine to areas hit by the heaviest fighting.

Those who remain in the embattled capital faced another grim day on Thursday. In Kyiv, snow gave way to a cold, gray drizzle, as long lines formed outside the few pharmacies and bakeries that remain open.

Russian forces battled for control of the southern city of Enerhodar, a crucial energy-producing hub on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine’s power generation. The mayor of Enerhodar, the site of the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and clouds of black smoke rising above the city of over 50,000, with people streaming away from the inferno past wrecked cars as sirens wailed.

Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, some of it documented by journalists and human rights groups, Mr. Putin on Thursday decried what he called an “anti-Russian disinformation campaign” and insisted that Moscow uses “only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure.”

The U.S. and its allies have avoided a direct military confrontation with Russia, instead responding to the invasion by channeling more weaponry to Ukrainian forces while implementing a massive economic sanctions campaign against the Russian state and political elites who back the autocratic Putin government.

Targeting oligarchs

Mr. Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. had leveled a fresh slate of sanctions directly targeting Russian oligarchs with ties to Mr. Putin. Notable targets of the new sanctions included Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, an extremely wealthy Russian whose yacht was just seized by German authorities, and Dmitry Peskov, Mr. Putin’s high-profile spokesman at the Kremlin.

“We continue to impose very severe economic sanctions on Putin and all those folks around him,” Mr. Biden said at the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Administration officials said 19 Russian oligarchs and 47 of their family members will face visa restrictions from the State Department. A White House fact sheet added that “the United States and governments all over the world will work to identify and freeze the assets Russian elites and their family members hold in our respective jurisdictions – their yachts, luxury apartments, money and other ill-gotten gains.”

“These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some have elevated their family members into high-ranking positions. Others sit atop Russia’s largest companies and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the fact sheet said.

“We want [Mr. Putin] to feel the squeeze,” White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday. “We want the people around him to feel the squeeze. I don’t believe this is going to be the last set of oligarchs” to be sanctioned.”

The U.S. and allies also issued blocking sanctions on 26 Russia and Ukraine-based individuals who play central roles in spreading disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.

“These entities have spread false narratives that advance Russian strategic objectives and falsely justify the Kremlin’s activities,” the White House fact sheet said.

Some Russian oligarchs have come out in opposition to the war in Ukraine, including billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who was already sanctioned by Western nations.

On Thursday, Mr. Deripaska said on the Telegram social media site, “Peace is very important! It is insane to prolong negotiations!” He warned about potential damage to Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities as a result of the combat, saying it could endanger lives not only in Ukraine but Europe as a whole.

“Any incident involving those objects will be remembered by our successors in Russia, Ukraine and Europe for some 200 years to come,” Mr. Deripaska wrote, according to an account by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a U.S.-government backed news outlet.

Mr. Deripaska is the latest in a number of Russian oligarchs, now targets of sanctions from the West, who are calling for an end to the invasion of Ukraine. Others on the list include Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, Oleg Tinkov and Aleksei Mordashov, the outlet reported.

Mr. Zelenskyy, in a press conference Thursday, made an appeal for face-to-face talks with Mr. Putin, joking they should not be separated by a 30-foot table as other Western leaders have been on recent Kremlin visits. He also excoriated NATO nations for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to challenge Russian air superiority in the fighting.

“If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!” Mr. Zleneskyy said at one point.

