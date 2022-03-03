Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed Thursday to establish a humanitarian corridor inside Ukraine to evacuate civilians from combat zones.

The agreement could prove vital in saving lives across Ukraine, which is under full-scale attack by Russian forces that are bearing down on Kyiv and have seized control of other key cities across the country.

“The parties have reached an understanding on the joint establishment of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire. Russia and Ukraine will soon create channels of communication and cooperation to organize these corridors,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhail Podolyak said, according to RT.com.

The agreement reportedly will both establish corridors for civilians to escape and also will facilitate the delivery of food and medicine to areas that have seen the heaviest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

