The main body of a long column of Russian forces advancing to Kyiv remains more than 18 miles from the center of the city and has been delayed by “staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion,” according to a British intelligence update Thursday.

“The column has made little discernible progress in over three days,” the U.K. Ministry of Defence said.

Russian forces have entered the port city of Kherson, however, while Kharkiv, Chernihov and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands despite heavy shelling from Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The seizure of Kherson is raising fears that other cities will fall into Russian hands and Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea as its army resists invaders and 1 million Ukrainians become refugees in neighboring countries.

The British agency said the Russian side has been forced to admit that 498 Russian soldiers have been killed and 1,597 wounded so far since Mr. Putin decided to invade his neighbor, triggering a wave of crippling sanctions on Russia’s economy.

“The actual number of those killed and wounded will almost certainly be considerably higher and will continue to rise,” U.K. Defence Intelligence said.

