Some of Vladimir Putin’s oligarch backers are calling for an end to the war in Ukraine as global sanctions clamp down on the Russian economy.

The latest is Russian billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the West. On Thursday, he made a post on the Telegram social media site saying “Peace is very important! It is insane to prolong negotiations!”

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Mr. Deripaska warned about potential damage to Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities as a result of the combat. He said it could endanger lives not only in Ukraine but Europe as a whole.

“Any incident involving those objects will be remembered by our successors in Russia, Ukraine and Europe for some 200 years to come,” Mr. Deripaska wrote, according to RFE/RL.

He is the latest in a number of Russian oligarchs, now targets of sanctions from the West, who are calling for an end to the invasion of Ukraine. Others on the list include Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, Oleg Tinkov and Aleksei Mordashov, RFE/RL reported.

