The Virginia Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear a case brought by a Virginia high school teacher fired for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns.

A lower court had dismissed Peter Vlaming’s complaint that his termination from West Point High School violated his constitutional rights.

Mr. Vlaming, who had taught French for seven years in the public school district east of Richmond, said he couldn’t in good conscience follow the superintendent’s order to call one of his transgender student by masculine pronouns. He agreed to refer to the student by a different name — as requested by the student — and he avoided using any pronouns while in the student’s presence.

Chris Schandevel, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom who is representing Mr. Vlaming, had argued the legal battle should be reviewed because the lower court did not give details for its dismissal and Virginians should have their religious and free speech rights protected.

Mr. Vlaming was placed on administrative leave in 2018 and fired in 2019 by the West Point School Board for not fully accommodating the teen.

Students were outraged over his firing and about 150 of them participated in a walk-out, according to CBN News.

The Virginia Supreme Court previously ruled in favor of a physical education teacher who was suspended over his school district’s pronoun policy.

