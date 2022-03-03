Volkswagen said Thursday it will cease operations in Russia until further notice, citing “extensive disruption” from the war in Ukraine.

The German automaker will suspend production at Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod and stop vehicle exports to Russia.

“The Volkswagen Group has received the news about the war in Ukraine with great dismay and shock. Volkswagen continues to hope for a cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy. We are convinced that a sustainable solution to the conflict can only be found on the basis of international law,” the company said. “With the extensive interruption of business activities in Russia, the executive board is reviewing the consequences from the overall situation, during this period of great uncertainty and upheaval.”

Mercedes-Benz took similar measures on Wednesday to stop Russian manufacturing and exports to the country.

