ANALYSIS

The world spent months wondering whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine.

With tanks bearing down on Kyiv and Russian troops now in control of key cities, an equally knotty question has emerged: What does victory look like for Russia’s enigmatic leader?

Trying to define Mr. Putin’s ultimate endgame in attacking Ukraine — and how this military campaign will alter the landscape for Europe, the U.S., NATO and the broader international order – have become consuming questions as the war plays out in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities across Ukraine.

It has become clear the Kremlin’s immediate goal is to drive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from power and install in his place a friendly regime that toes the line on Mr. Putin’s security demands and stays firmly in Russia’s orbit. Such a government would immediately sever Kyiv’s growing ties with the West, end its quest to join NATO, and provide a major shot in the arm for Mr. Putin’s larger ambition to rebuild Russian influence across eastern Europe and create a buffer against the West.

But such a clear-cut victory will be difficult, if not impossible. Russia may be able to topple the Zelenskyy regime, but maintaining full control over Europe’s largest country and its population of 44 million people would require a massive, long-term military presence and Soviet-style repression. Mr. Putin already is facing growing protests at home for his launch of an unpopular war, and the West’s unprecedented economic pressure on Moscow would make the prospects of a drawn-out guerrilla war in Ukraine a tough sell to a Russian population that has shown minimal enthusiasm for the war.

While it can’t defeat Russia in a head-on conflict, the Ukrainian military and its cache of Western weapons are more than capable of wreaking havoc on its Russian foe in the form of a highly motivated insurgency, inflicting a heavy toll on Mr. Putin’s forces and chipping away at Moscow’s appetite to fight.

The lack of clarity about Mr. Putin’s endgame has fueled talk that he may not have one.

“Russia is now engaged in a war it cannot win,” Max Bergmann, senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, wrote in an analysis Thursday. “Russia’s military might be large enough to take the country, but it is not large enough to govern it.”

Indeed, any Russian attempt to take over all of Ukraine and govern it as a satellite state harkens back to the failed invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, a campaign that exposed the limits of a military even as mighty as that of the Soviet Union. More recently, the disastrous end of the U.S. military’s efforts to pacify a second Afghan insurgency offers the Kremlin a second cautionary tale.

With a full Ukrainian surrender seemingly off the table, the two nations are back at the negotiating table. Mr. Zelenskyy on Thursday expressed openness to talking directly with Mr. Putin, raising the possibility of some sort of negotiated settlement.

“What do you want from us? Leave our lands. If you don’t want to leave, sit down with me to talk. I’m available. I’m your neighbor, talk to me. What are you afraid of? We don’t threaten anyone, we are not terrorists,” Mr. Zelenskyy told reporters Thursday.

Mr. Zelenskyy said it’s not so much that he wants to talk to Mr. Putin, whose forces seized the city of Kherson and are shelling other major cities, but that he probably has to.

“The world has to talk with Putin,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. “There are no other ways to stop this war.”

A peace deal between the two sides in theory could include assurances from Ukraine that U.S. and NATO troops won’t operate on its soil, or guarantees that Ukraine will never host any long-range missiles or other weapons that could be used to target Russia.

‘A new era’ for Ukraine

If such a deal isn’t reached, the future becomes much murkier. In addition to a slow-burning insurgent war against Russian troops, other possibilities could include a Ukraine that is cut in two — a scenario some analysts have dubbed the “Cyprus model” in reference to that country’s continued split after a Turkish invasion in 1974 in support of the Turkish Cypriot population.

In Ukraine, that might mean a Russian-dominated eastern half of Ukraine, representing rump independent states recognized by few countries around the world, while an independent Ukrainian government would continue to hold sway in the west.

“Moscow’s ideal outcome for Ukraine, should the war come to pass, might be something like the current situation on the island of Cyprus,” journalist David Lepeska wrote in a recent piece for The National.

That outcome would achieve at least one of Mr. Putin’s goals: Effectively ending Ukraine’s status as a growing economic and military power in its own right, leaning increasingly to Europe and the West and moving inexorably farther away from Kremlin control.

Mr. Putin, in a string of speeches, essays and even in his declaration of war last week, has laid out a set of grievances dating to the fall of the Soviet Union, including NATO’s expansion across eastern Europe and the Balkans, the fate of ethnic Russian populations “trapped” in other countries with the Soviet Union’s fall, and the “color revolutions” in Ukraine and other countries he sees as trying to topple Kremlin-friendly regimes. Having rebuilt Russia’s military forces after the declines of the 1990s, some analysts say Mr. Putin now feels strong enough to re-build the great power status of the Soviet Union and force the West to adjust.

The geopolitical fallout, however, would be messy. Few nations outside of close Russian allies such as Belarus and Syria would recognize any Kremlin claim over Ukrainian territory, or a Russian puppet state claiming control over a chunk of Ukrainian soil.

The world already has largely rejected Mr. Putin’s claim to the Crimean peninsula following Russia’s 2014 invasion, and the international community would certainly follow suit again if Russia tries to split Ukraine, claim half of it, or embark on any other path that ends the democratically elected Zelenskyy presidency.

For the West, each result carries its own risks. If Russia is defeated or bogged down by a bloody insurgency, there are growing fears among U.S. defense and intelligence officials that Mr. Putin could last out with something even more drastic. The erratic Russian leader this week put his nuclear forces on high alert, stoking fear that he may dramatically escalate the situation if his forces can’t secure a quick victory.

As recently as Thursday, Mr. Putin again laid out that vision in a 90-minute phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, who, according to aides, ended the phone call convinced Mr. Putin was determined to take control of all of Ukraine, whatever the hurdles or consequences.

“There is nothing in what President Putin said that should reassure us,” a French official told reporters after the call.

Should Russian forces take Kyiv and depose Mr. Zelenskyy, the U.S. and NATO almost certainly would reject any new Moscow-backed government. Under such a scenario, it’s possible the West could instead recognize Mr. Zelenskyy — or another leader who takes his place — as the head of a Ukrainian government in exile headquartered elsewhere in Europe. The prospect of Ukrainian resistance forces based in neighboring NATO countries carrying out a guerrilla war against the Russian puppet government is just one more nightmare scenario for Western planners.

So far, the Biden administration — which has staunchly rejected the idea of American forces fighting in Ukraine — hasn’t entertained questions about what it would do in the event of a Russian military victory. But foreign policy specialists say such an outcome would be chilling and only raise the danger of conflict between Russia and the West. The U.S. and its allies also would have to decide whether to continue on with their massive economic sanctions campaign on Russia or relax those measures over time if the fighting stops.

“If Russia gains control of Ukraine or manages to destabilize it on a major scale, a new era for the United States and for Europe will begin. U.S. and European leaders would face the dual challenge of rethinking European security and of not being drawn into a larger war with Russia,” Liana Fix, a resident fellow at the German Marshall Fund, and Michael Kimmage, a history professor at the Catholic University of America, wrote in a recent piece for Foreign Affairs magazine.

“All sides would have to consider the potential of nuclear-armed adversaries in direct confrontation. These two responsibilities — robustly defending European peace and prudently avoiding military escalation with Russia — will not necessarily be compatible,” they wrote.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire-service reports.

