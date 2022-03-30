A slight majority of Americans want to see Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to the Supreme Court, according to a Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said the Senate should confirm President Biden’s high court nominee, while 30% opposed the appointment.

Those surveyed also favored how Democrats handled the Senate confirmation hearings.

Forty-two percent said they approved of Democratic senators actions during the confirmation process, while 52% disapproved of how the GOP handled the nomination.

Seventy-two percent said the Supreme Court nomination process has become too political.

“Yes, Ketanji Brown Jackson should be the next member of the Supreme Court, say a slight majority of Americans. And yes, the freewheeling confirmation hearings got too political,” said Tim Malloy, polling analyst for Quinnipiac University.

The poll quizzed 1,462 Americans across the country from March 24 to March 28. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac poll comes after a Marquette Law School Supreme Court poll released earlier Wednesday revealed two-thirds of the public back Judge Jackson. The results of that survey, taken March 14 through March 24, showed that 66% of respondents said they would support the judge if they had a vote in the Senate on her confirmation.

Judge Jackson will have bipartisan support when the Senate takes up her confirmation vote: Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, announced her intent to join Democrats in voting in favor of Mr. Biden’s nominee.

It is unclear if any other GOP senators will vote in favor of Judge Jackson, who will replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer when he retires after the court wraps up its term in June.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote Monday on Judge Jackson’s confirmation before her nomination heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Democrats have said they hope to have her confirmed before leaving for Easter recess, which begins April 8.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.