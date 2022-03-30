President Biden’s approval rating has sunk to a new low among registered voters in Arizona, setting off alarm bells for Democrats running for election there this fall.

An OH Predictive Insights poll released Wednesday showed that 40% of Arizona voters approve of how Mr. Biden is handling his job, compared to 55% who disapprove.

“Biden’s record-low approval ratings are encouraging to Arizona Republicans as they look to notch victories in several key races,” said Mike Noble, OHPI’s chief of research. “Majority disapproval of the President always trickles down ticket as the entire party suffers residual damages.”

Another warning sign: 3 out of 5 independents gave Mr. Biden a thumbs down.

Arizona voters disapproved of how he has handled immigration, the economy and foreign policy. They were split over his handling of the coronavirus.

Those are worrisome signs for Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. He is viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election after winning a 2020 special election to fill out the remainder of the late Republican Sen. John McCain’s term.

The Cook Political Report rates Mr. Kelly’s race as a “toss-up.”

The poll was conducted March 7-15 and included 753 Arizona registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

