Bruce Willis is “stepping away from the career that meant so much to him” after the “Die Hard” star was diagnosed with aphasia, his family announced Wednesday.

Aphasia is a condition that limits a person’s ability to communicate, making it difficult to speak, write, and understand written and verbal language, according to the Mayo Clinic. It often occurs following a stroke or head injury.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family wrote in a joint statement shared to each of their Instagram accounts.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” they added. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Mr. Willis, 67, has several movies set to release this year, according to IMDB.

