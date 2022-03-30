Researchers at Cornell University say they’ve made progress in developing a nasal spray that can prevent infection from the coronavirus and stave off disease if given shortly after infection.

They found a molecule, N-0385, that inhibits the virus from entering the body’s cells.

The findings, published this week in the journal Nature, were based on experiments in mice with human receptors for the virus on their cell surfaces. The molecule seemed to prevent infection before exposure and act as a treatment within 12 hours after infection.

Scientists across the globe see these kinds of sprays as a promising way to stave off infection in parts of the body where infection tends to begin, as opposed to injected vaccines that tend to stave off disease but not prevent all infection.

“There are very few, if any, small-molecule antivirals that have been discovered that work prophylactically to prevent infection,” said Hector Aguilar-Carreno, associate professor of virology in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell. “This is the first of its kind. One advantage is that it works early in the infection, even after someone has already acquired the virus.”

Cornell is conducting the work alongside investigators at the Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada.

They have tested the spray on the original strain of the coronavirus and delta variant but not the omicron variant. However, the scientists say they are confident the results will hold up against the latest strain.

They are working with California-based EBVIA Therapeutics Inc. to raise funds for human trials, development and mass production.

If successful, they hope to seek emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration within six months.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.