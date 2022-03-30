Country superstar Eric Church has canceled a scheduled Saturday concert to cheer on his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels at the Final Four in New Orleans.

The “Springsteen” singer was scheduled to perform a soldout show at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, as part of his “The Gather Again Tour.”

Mr. Church explained the decision to his fan club, the “Church Choir,” in a message on Ticketmaster.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” Mr. Church said.

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

He ended his statement with a quote from the late Tar Heel broadcaster Woody Durham — “Go where you go and do what you do.”

The concert is now listed as canceled on the venue’s website, with a message saying all ticket holders will be notified via email and automatically refunded.

The Granite Falls, North Carolina, native and Appalachian State University grad is a regular at UNC football and basketball games.

The 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year has been one of country music’s biggest stars for over a decade and is known for having one of music’s most devoted fan bases, but a refund on tickets isn’t enough for some fans.

One fan took to Twitter, saying Mr. Church’s decision ruined a four-day vacation.

“Eric Church cancels his San Antonio gig for a basketball game, and we’re supposed to be cool with it?” One fan wrote on Twitter. “Get a DVR and go @DukeMBB.”

Bro @ericchurch just canceled his first san antonio concert for the final four. Ive made numerous out of town trips to go see him. Mixed feelings. I appreciate his passion for his team but Not gonna lie im pretty mad. Dude didn’t even reschedule. Just canceled it pic.twitter.com/MstPp94syC — isaiahg (@Isaiahg_75) March 29, 2022

North Carolina will take on archrival Duke Saturday at 8:49 EST at the Caesars Superdome.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.