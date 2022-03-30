Former President Donald Trump is outperforming President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical showdowns for 2024.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris survey showed Mr. Trump bests Mr. Biden by 47% to 41% and bests Ms. Harris by 49% to 39%.

The Hill first reported the poll results.

The findings underscore the political headwinds facing Mr. Biden 14 months into his term and the struggles Ms. Harris has had in burnishing her image in the eyes of voters.

It is another bad sign for Democrats in their quest to defend their slim majorities in the House and the Senate. Mr. Biden’s approval rating sits at 39%, the poll found.

Mr. Biden, 79, has signaled that he plans to run for a second term.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has been teasing another bid since he left office claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Mr. Trump, 75, has held a number of campaign-like rallies that have displayed his lingering popularity among the base of the Republican Party.

The poll did include a nugget of good news for Ms. Harris: She would narrowly defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, in a hypothetical matchup.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll surveyed 1,990 registered voters and was conducted March 23-24. It used a representative online sample and did not report a margin of error or probability confidence interval.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.