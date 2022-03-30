A court in Helsinki on Wednesday dismissed all charges against a member of Finland’s Parliament and an evangelical bishop who were each accused of hate speech for expressing biblical views about homosexuality.

A unanimous panel of judges cleared Dr. Päivi Räsänen, a physician and the country’s former interior minister, and the Rev. Juhana Pohjola, bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Mission Diocese in Finland, of the hate crime charges.

The judges ruled that “it is not for the district court to interpret biblical concepts” and ordered prosecutors to pay more than 60,000 euros ($66,757.80 U.S.) in legal costs, the advocacy group ADF International reported.

Prosecutors have seven days in which they can appeal the ruling, the advocacy group said in a statement.

“I am so grateful the court recognized the threat to free speech and ruled in our favor. I feel a weight has been lifted off my shoulders after being acquitted. Although I am grateful for having had this chance to stand up for freedom of speech, I hope that this ruling will help prevent others from having to go through the same ordeal,” Dr. Räsänen said in a statement after the verdict.

Two of the charges against her stemmed from a tweet she made in 2019, when her church leadership supported a gay pride parade. In her tweet, Dr. Räsänen included a screenshot of four verses from Romans 1:24-27 that call homosexual acts “shameful.”

Along with the tweet, prosecutors cited a radio interview in late 2019 in which Dr. Räsänen questioned the role of genetics in homosexuality and a 2004 pamphlet that observers said reflected “traditional” views found in the Bible.

The pamphlet, “Male and Female He Created Them: Homosexual Relationships Challenge the Christian Concept of Humanity,” was published by Bishop Pohjola and the Finnish Luther Foundation.

The case drew international interest and support for the Christian politician. The Rev. Andrew Brunson, a former missionary to Turkey, attended one of her hearings, and Christian groups across the globe rallied to her cause, including one that demonstrated outside of the Finnish Embassy in Washington in 2021.

Sam Brownback, former U.S. ambassador for international religious freedom, praised the outcome.

“It should never have gone this far, but a jury in Finland has confirmed what we all knew — MP Paivi Räsänen and Bishop Juhana Pohjola enjoy a freedom of speech which includes religious speech,” Amb. Brownback tweeted. “It is a scandal that this case was prosecuted in the first place.”

