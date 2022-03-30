The Foo Fighters have canceled all of their scheduled tour dates after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rock band was set to play at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas Sunday and shows across the U.S. and Europe this spring and summer.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on its website. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, heal, pull our loved ones close, and appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins, 50, died Friday in Bogota, Colombia, during the South American portion of the band’s tour.

“Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing,” The Associated Press reported.

Hawkins played drums on some of Foo Fighters’ biggest albums and sang lead vocals on some recordings and live performances, including a cover of Queen’s “Somebody To Love” in his last show in Argentina.

He was Alanis Morissette’s drummer before joining the Foo Fighters in 1997.

