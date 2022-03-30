NEWS AND OPINION:

Let’s pause to salute the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and their never-ending quest to bring order to the border, even as arguments continue on Capitol Hill and elsewhere over policy — particularly the status of Title 42, which allows immediate deportation of illegal immigrants arriving from countries where communicable diseases are present.

Much activity also continues on the border.

Based on unembellished news reports released by the federal agency on Monday and Tuesday alone, here’s a sampling of what border officers were dealing with during that time period:

• Agents rendered first aid to three migrants who had been shoved out of a truck by a smuggler and seriously injured near Sells, Arizona. They also seized seven pounds of methamphetamine, 0.17 pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of cocaine, 53 pounds of marijuana and arrested 37 fugitives in El Paso, Texas.

• Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted five migrant smuggling attempts, resulting in 39 arrests in Edinburg, Texas.

• Officers discovered 47 inbound shipments to the Port of Cincinnati containing 119 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses.

• Agents from the El Centro Sector rescued an undocumented individual in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo, California. El Centro agents also arrested two U.S. citizens attempting to smuggle seven undocumented individuals and seized a firearm, ammunition and currency in the process.

• In Texas, Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass South Station apprehended a group of 187 migrants in the area — 154 from Cuba and 33 from Nicaragua. During fiscal year 2022 — Oct. 1, 2021, through Feb. 28 — Del Rio Sector agents have encountered 153,271 migrants.

For some eye-opening statistics on border activities, visit CBP.gov and check the topic “A Typical Day at CBP,” found under the “About CBP” heading.

Meanwhile, The Center for Immigration Studies estimates there are 11.4 million illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S.

A BIRTHDAY OF NOTE

A happy birthday and many happy returns to talk radio kingpin and author Michael Savage, who turns 80 on Thursday. He is still a very busy, articulate man, often expressing daring insight on border issues, free speech, culture and the liberal mindset.

Mr. Savage first went on the air on March 24, 1994, and ultimately drew 10 million listeners. He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016, launched a podcast in 2019 and has penned 25 books.

Visit Mr. Savage — along with his podcasts, commentary writing and much more — at MichaelSavage.com.

REPUBLICANS DO IT BETTER

New data from the U.S. Labor Department reveals that Republican governors and legislatures are “leading the way” in getting Americans back to work. So says the Republican National Committee, which has gone over those federal figures. Here’s what they found:

“Through February, 15 of the top 20 states for jobs recovered since the coronavirus pandemic began are led by Republican governors, and 17 of the top 20 states have Republican-controlled legislatures. The top four states for jobs recovered are all led by Republicans,” the research said.

“Out of the top 25 states with the lowest unemployment rates, 21 are led by Republican governors and 22 have Republican-controlled legislatures. 12 states hit new record low unemployment rates, ten of which have Republican governors and all 12 have Republican-controlled legislatures,” it continued.

“Nine of the top ten states that saw the greatest personal income growth in 2021 are led by Republican governors. Nine of the top ten counties that accounted for 80% of total national population growth last year are in states led by Republicans. The top ten metropolitan areas that saw the highest population growth are all in Republican states,” the research concluded.

“Republican leadership is delivering freedom, opportunity, and prosperity. It’s not a coincidence that 21 of the top 25 states with the lowest unemployment rates are Republican-led, and 9 of the top 10 states for income growth are led by Republicans. Voters will reject Biden and the Democrats’ failed policies and vote Republican in November,” predicts Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, in a written statement.

POLL DU JOUR

• 68% of U.S. adults say “things in this country” are headed in the wrong direction.

• 65% disapprove of the way President Biden is handling the U.S. economy.

• 56% disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president.

• 53% disapprove of the way Mr. Biden is handling the U.S. relationship with Russia.

• 46% disapprove of the way Mr. Biden is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

• 24% say Mr. Biden’s policies have helped the U.S. economy.

Source: An Associated Press-NORC poll of 1,082 U.S. adults conducted March 17-21.

