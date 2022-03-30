The Jan. 6 committee will look into a seven-and-a-half-hour gap in former President Donald Trump’s phone logs the day of the Capitol riot last year.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Jan. 6 committee, said he found the gap “concerning” and hopes to “piece it together.”

“Obviously, there is not a second in the day that the president of the United States is not on record somewhere,” Mr. Thompson told CBS News.

Internal White House records turned over to the Jan. 6 committee indicated a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in Mr. Trump’s phone logs during the Capitol riot.

The records show Mr. Trump was active on the phone for some of Jan. 6, with conversations documented with at least eight people in the morning and 11 people in the evening.

The period of silence in that time has led some members to speculate that Mr. Trump may have been using a burner phone to conceal information from that timeframe.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, said he didn’t want to make an assumption about Mr. Trump’s phone usage, but said there’s evidence he was communicating with people during that gap.

“Leader McCarthy indicated he had a phone call that doesn’t show up on those logs. Clearly, there’s a lot that’s missing that deserves the truth. We would hope that anybody who has information would come forward,” Mr. Jeffries told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump disputed such accusations in a statement this week, saying he did not know what a burner phone even was.

“I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term,” Mr. Trump said.

The committee is scheduled to meet virtually with Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, next week.

It’s made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, which include Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — two of the most anti-Trump members of the GOP conference.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.