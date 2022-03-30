President Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday morning, the White House said.

Details ahead of the call were scant. The White House said the two presidents will discuss “continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.”

The call comes just hours after Mr. Zelenskyy called for more weapons in an address to Norway’s Parliament. He also asked for European countries to close their seaports to Russian vessels.

“All weapons you can help us with will be used only to protect our freedom, your freedom,” Mr. Zelenskyy told Norwegian lawmakers.

