A pregnant woman died after falling while trying to climb over the border wall in Texas, losing her fetus too, Homeland Security said Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Guatemalan woman was part of a group of six illegal immigrants who Border Patrol agents spotted on video camera on March 17 scaling the wall in Tornillo, which is near El Paso in western Texas.

When agents arrived on the scene, they found the woman lying on the ground unconscious and figured she’d fallen off the wall.

Agents didn’t have an emergency medical technician on duty, so they called local emergency services, who rushed the woman to an El Paso hospital. The woman was still alive, but doctors said her fetus was deceased, Customs and Border Protection said.

The woman, whose name was not revealed, was released from Border Patrol custody while at the hospital. She was declared brain dead on March 20 but remained on life support until March 25, when she was removed from life support and passed away.

