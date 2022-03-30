A popular YouTuber and former Korean Navy SEAL said Wednesday that he is conducting “direct offensive operations” in Ukraine, bucking South Korea’s strict ban on travel to the war-torn country.

Rhee Keun said in an Instagram post that he signed on to Ukraine’s International Legion after arriving in the country this month and has been “tasked with creating a special team of multinational veterans.”

“My team was then given assignments that are confidential … We have since yesterday been redeployed and are conducting direct offensive operations,” Mr. Rhee said in the post, which was first reported by Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

He said he could not disclose further details for security reasons.

“I have the full backing of my superiors, the Armed Forces, and the Ukrainian people. I know that all are very grateful for the work that the international legionnaires are doing here,” Mr. Rhee added.

Damien Magrou, a spokesperson for the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, confirmed to Yhonhap that the posting was discussed with the legion before being uploaded.

Mr. Rhee, 37, arrived in Ukraine this month despite “strong opposition from the Korean government.”

The Korean government banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine in mid-February, before Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Korean citizens entering Ukraine without authorization could face a year in prison and a fine of up to 10 million won, or about $8,150. They also could be forced to hand over their Korean passports.

“If I return alive, then I will take responsibility for everything and receive the punishment I’m given,” Mr. Rhee said in a post this month.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.