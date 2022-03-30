A Russian television personality reportedly called for “regime change” in the U.S. by removing President Biden and reinstalling former President Donald Trump.

Evgeny Popov, the host of the “60 Minutes” show, characterized the ex-president as a partner, according to The Daily Mail.

“It’s time for us, our people, to call on the people of the United States to change the regime in the U.S. early, and to again help our partner, Trump, to become president,” Mr. Popov said.

He was responding to Mr. Biden’s off-the-cuff assertion over the weekend that Russian Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power after invading Ukraine.

The remark during a European trip forced the White House into cleanup mode, with the Kremlin denouncing the president’s words and Mr. Biden clarifying he meant that as a heartfelt expression and not a formal policy to oust Mr. Putin.

Mr. Trump initially praised Mr. Putin as “savvy” at the start of his invasion, which has devastated Ukrainian cities, displaced millions and killed children.

Mr. Trump also insisted Russia would not have invaded its neighbor if he were still in office.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.