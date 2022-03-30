Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has support from two-thirds of the public in her nomination to the Supreme Court, according to a Marquette Law School Supreme Court poll released Wednesday.

The results of the survey taken March 14-24 show that 66% of respondents said they would support the judge if they could vote in the Senate on her confirmation.

Thirty-four percent said they would oppose her confirmation.

The poll questioned 1,004 adults nationwide and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, according to reports.

The nominee will have bipartisan support when the Senate takes up her confirmation vote: Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, announced her intent to join Democrats in voting in favor of President Biden’s nominee.

It is unclear if any other GOP senators will vote in favor of Judge Jackson, who will be replacing Justice Stephen G. Breyer when he retires after the court wraps up its term in June.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote Monday on Judge Jackson’s confirmation before her nomination heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Democrats have said they hope to have her confirmed before leaving for Easter recess, which begins April 8.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.