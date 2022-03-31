The Navy is investigating the crash of one of its aircraft that killed a crewmember and sent two others to the hospital Wednesday.

The Navy E-2D Hawkeye crashed about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Wallops Island and Chincoteague, in Virginia’s Eastern Shore region.

The Coast Guard rescued two crewmembers, who were taken to a hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. The third crewmember was found dead in the aircraft, Navy officials said.

The E-2D Hawkeye was assigned to an East Coast Command and Control squadron. The carrier-based aircraft is used for sea- and air-based surveillance.

The identity of the crewmember who died in the crash was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, officials said.

