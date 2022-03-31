U.S. health officials have dropped the COVID warning that has long been attached to cruises, the latest sign that the government is tasking Americans with deciding when they feel safe.

The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, applauded the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying it begins to “level the playing field” for cruises to compete with other entertainment and leisure venues.

“From the onset of the pandemic, CLIA’s cruise line members have prioritized the health and safety of their guests, crew, and the communities they visit and are sailing today with health measures in place that are unmatched by virtually any other commercial setting,” the trade group said in a release.

The CDC assigns a risk assessment level for travel destinations around the world. Cruise ships went from level 3 (high levels of COVID) to level 2 (moderate) earlier this month.

“CDC is removing the COVID-19 Cruise Ship Travel Health Notice,” CDC spokesperson Dave Daigle told USA TODAY.

Mr. Daigle said that travelers will now need to make their own risk assessments when booking a cruise and that the decision was based on a decrease in COVID cases on ships in the past several weeks.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.