Apple will re-release “CODA” in movie theaters Friday after the film won three Oscars last Sunday.

The film tells the story of the only hearing member of a family and her relationship with her deaf parents and brother. It will screen in more than 600 U.S. locations with captions to make the film accessible for the deaf, Variety reported.

“CODA” — which debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and sold to Apple for a record $25 million — became the first movie released by a streaming service, Apple TV+, to win Best Picture, Variety said. Initially released in theaters last summer, the film earned $1.2 million.

“As our industry recognizes CODA with its highest honor, we’re excited once again to bring this moving film to theaters so that audiences can share in the experience of watching it together. As with previous theatrical runs, all showings will have open captions, so that the film is accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities,” Erica Anderson, a film distribution exec for Apple Original Films and Apple TV+, said in a statement.

The film also won two other awards — actor Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor, and writer-director Sian Heder took home the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

