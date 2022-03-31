Fox News Media announced Thursday that the network has signed Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, bringing on a prominent transgender figure whose views often clash with the left-tilting gay rights movement.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott made the announcement, calling the former reality TV star, Olympic gold medalist and Republican political candidate “a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” Ms. Scott said in a statement. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Ms. Jenner, 72, has made multiple guest appearances in recent years on Fox News programs, but her debut as a regular contributor is scheduled for Thursday night on “Hannity.”

Ms. Jenner, who won the 1976 Olympic decathlon in Montreal as Bruce Jenner, appeared from 2007-21 on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” as Kris Jenner’s husband. Their divorce was finalized in 2015, the same year Ms. Jenner announced her transition to female.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Ms. Jenner said.

She has been called the most famous transgender figure in the world, but she has also sparred with the LGBTQ movement on issues such as the participation of trans women in girls’ and women’s competitive sports, which she opposes.

“I’ve said from the beginning, biological boys should not compete against biological girls. … [T]his Woke world we’re living in right now isn’t working,” Ms. Jenner said in a Jan. 19 tweet.

Last year, Ms. Jenner ran as a Republican candidate in the California recall referendum against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor defeated the recall effort.

