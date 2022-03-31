NEWS AND OPINION:

The Heritage Foundation has issued a set of strategic policy priorities intended to form “the roadmap for conservatives over the next three years,” according to a mission statement released Thursday. The organization says the roadmap presents a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Curious? The conservative think tank is not mincing words here.

“Americans deserve so much better than the radical, destructive, and divisive policies of the Biden administration and the far left. They deserve an agenda that puts them, their families, and their interests above the interests of coastal and globalist elites,” said Kevin Roberts, the Heritage president, and Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, a national grassroots group with 2 million members.

“They deserve leaders who will fight on their behalf at the state and federal level. That’s why Heritage will spend the coming years fiercely advocating for vital reforms and policy changes, particularly in these areas of deepest concern for Americans across the country,” the pair said in a joint statement.

“It is long past time for the United States to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party’s malign and destabilizing influence, both here and abroad. It is time for parents, not teachers’ unions and woke bureaucrats to make the best education choices for their children. We must secure our borders, re-establish law and order in our communities, hold Big Tech accountable, protect unborn children’s right to life, secure our elections, and rein in the reckless and wasteful spending by Washington driving record inflation,” they advised.

“If conservatives work together, make our case to the American people, and hold our policymakers accountable, we can take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to restore American greatness and save our republic,” they concluded.

Find the details and a printable guide at Heritage.org, under the heading “Fighting for America’s Future.”

ON THE TARDY SIDE

With much fanfare, the White House launched COVID.gov this week, described as a “one-stop shopping” website to supply the public with resources, information and updates on the coronavirus.

“Kind of late there, Joe,” commented Instapundit founder Glenn Reynolds.

The “Joe” in question is President Biden, of course.

Mr. Reynolds has a point. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention timeline, the World Health Organization first learned of the disease on Dec. 31, 2019, and activated an “incident management system” two days later. A formal U.S. response was activated Jan. 5, and a White House task force established Jan. 29.

THE CURRENT STATE OF THINGS

The St. Leo University Polling Institute offers a handy summary of the current political mindset of the public. Here’s what the pollster found in a wide-ranging survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 28-March 12 and released Thursday. The results were compared with similar polls from the previous year.

President Biden’s approval ratings “dropped significantly” in the school’s current polling to 45% from 52% in October 2021 and from 61% in February 2021.

Another 40% approved of the job Vice President Kamala Harris is doing — down from 55% one year ago. Lower approval ratings were also recorded for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer — 36% and 35%, respectively, the poll analysis said.

“The leading issues of concern included (in declining order): jobs and the economy, COVID-19, inflation, healthcare, and foreign affairs. Concern over inflation quadrupled since October 2021,” the analysis continued.

In a question regarding “notable and possible candidates” for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump led the list of 30 potential candidates with 62% support, followed by Rep. Ron DeSantis of Florida (32%),

Former Vice President Mike Pence followed with 23%, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas (21%) Donald Trump Jr. (19%), and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (11%).

Multiple responses were accepted, by the way.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was cited by 10%, as were activist Candace Owens and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Former CIA director Mike Pompeo won favor with 7%, while My Pillow founder Mike Lindell appealed to 4%.

‘FAITH AND FREEDOM’ RETURNS

Registration has opened for the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority Policy Conference, set for June 16-18 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The significant gathering, the organization says, is meant to empower conservative activists “to fight for their values at the polls and in the public arena” as the midterm elections draw near.

“Designed to forge a path toward a pro-family majority, the conference will equip attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout. This year’s timely gathering will accelerate conservatives further down the road to majority in the 2022 midterm elections,” the coalition says.

Now in its 12th year, the event typically draws a powerful line-up of speakers. Find the specifics at FFCoalition.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 51% of U.S. adults say the economy is “getting worse” in recent months: 74% of Republicans, 55% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 22% say the economy is “about the same” as it has been; 15% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall say the economy is “getting better”; 5% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 12% are not sure; 5% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 26-29.

