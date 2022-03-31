Jeopardy! fans were puzzled during an episode this week when a winning contestant’s final score was briefly flashed on-screen long before the end of the episode.

Just after host Mayim Bialik presented a Double Jeopardy question with the clue “some 300,000 Vietnamese died in the 1881 Haiphong Cyclone on this gulf.”

But onscreen, while someone else buzzed in, contestant Jackie Kelly’s score jumped from $15,200 to her eventual winning score of $28,801.

At the same time, fellow competitor Amie Walker’s score dropped from $4,400 to $1,000 — viewers would see her finish in third place with $1 several minutes later.

Contestant Ryan Guzzo Purcell, who first answered the question, saw his score remain at $13,200, the correct amount, during the glitch.

Mr. Purcell wrongly guessed “Gulf of Hanoi,” before Ms. Walker correctly answered that the storm came in from the Gulf of Tonkin.

The mistake lasted just a moment, but eagle-eyed fans of the popular quiz show took notice.

“Such a weird edit on today’s @Jeopardy. Midway through double jeopardy, Ryan goes to answer and we see Jackie’s final score and Amie’s placement. I was so confused!” one fan tweeted.

Another Twitter user wondered how a glitch like this could happen.

How does this happen?! Jackie’s final jeopardy score displayed well before the final results?? #jeopardy #jeopardygate pic.twitter.com/hMSU0qGtPC — Steven (@SirStevenAlbert) March 28, 2022

Producers did note the gaffe as the credits rolled.

“Due to technical difficulties, a portion of the game was re-created.”

But another mistake happened on Tuesday night’s episode.

“Weird glitch in tonight’s airing of ‘Jeopardy’ here on the West Coast,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “After the Jeopardy round and ensuing commercials, they showed Final Jeopardy, and then showed what would have been left of Double Jeopardy and then Final Jeopardy again. Very odd.”

Weird glitch in tonight’s airing of “Jeopardy” here on the West Coast. After the Jeopardy round and ensuing commercials, they showed Final Jeopardy, and then showed what would have been left of Double Jeopardy and then Final Jeopardy again. Very odd… — Mark (@SonomaBadger) March 30, 2022

Another tweeted: “Just saw final jeopardy in the middle and again at the end of the show … a glitch in the matrix?”

