Russian forces have continued to strike the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv despite Moscow’s assertions that it would reduce military operations in the area, intelligence officials said Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army also continues to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, even though some units withdrew, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defence.

“Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days,” the ministry tweeted.

Heavy fighting continues in the southern city of Mariupol, a key objective for Russia, though the center of the city remains in Ukrainian control. Aid workers are hoping to get trapped civilians out of the devastated city on Friday after Russia agreed to a humanitarian corridor, according to the BBC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Wednesday his people will fight for “every meter” of their country as he prepares for a fresh assault on the eastern Donbas region, which includes Mariupol.

