A leading Shanghai official said Thursday the major Chinese city had been “insufficiently prepared” for the COVID-19 wave that is striking the coastal financial hub — a rare admission in the communist-run country, which has taken a draconian approach to fighting the virus.

The official, Ma Chunlei, said the city was “insufficiently prepared for the substantial increase in infected people” and apologized for the disruptions, according to Agence France-Presse.

“We sincerely accept everyone’s criticism, and are working hard to improve,” Mr. Ma said at a news conference.

Residents in Shanghai’s eastern half are locked down and subject to testing before the restrictions switch to the western half after this week, leading to panic-buying of food and other goods and concerns about necessary medical care.

Shanghai reported more than 5,653 cases on Thursday, meaning it has tallied 30,000 cases in the past month compared to a trickle before then, according to The New York Times.

Mr. Ma’s saying that officials were ill-prepared for the omicron-driven wave is an unusual admission that reflects public agitation around China’s efforts to control the virus.

The central government is pushing a “zero-COVID” policy that does not tolerate any sign of the virus, as Western nations try to manage the disease as a given in society and focus on hospital capacity.

Experts have told The Washington Times they do not expect Chinese President Xi Jinping to back off his strict virus policies at least until after the 20th Party Congress this October.

Scientists are worried China is ill-suited to deal with the omicron wave because it lacks widespread immunity from prior infections and is using vaccines that are considered less effective than messenger-RNA shots in other nations.

Hong Kong, for instance, has a relatively low vaccination rate among the elderly, a factor that’s been highlighted as it reels from a high death rate.

