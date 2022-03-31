The Transportation Security Agency said it will allow enrollees in its pre-check program to select their gender based on self-attestation regardless of what is listed in their personal identification documents.

Also, pending software updates, applicants to the TSA PreCheck program can select “X” as an alternative gender category. Current enrollees can change their gender designation by calling a hotline.

“Changing a gender association in TSA PreCheck will have no effect on a member’s expedited screening when arriving at the TSA checkpoint,” the agency said.

The TSA announced the changes as part of the Biden administration’s recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility.

The White House said Mr. Biden plans to release a video address to transgender Americans across the country.

“Jeopardy!” game show champion Amy Schneider, who is transgender and has a 40-game streak, will visit the White House and meet with second gentleman Doug Emhoff to discuss the importance of advancing transgender visibility and equality.

Adm. Rachel Levine, a high-ranking official at the Department of Health and Human Services who is transgender, will host a discussion with Mr. Emhoff and transgender kids and their parents at the White House.

Also, HHS will fly the “trans flag” at the agency on Thursday, making it the first federal agency to do so.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will meet with transgender and LGBT students in Orlando, Florida.

“Their conversation will focus on the impacts of Florida’s so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, students’ experiences at school and, in particular, support for LGBTQI+ student mental health and well-being,” the White House said.



