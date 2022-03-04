Airbnb said it is ceasing operations in Russia and Belarus over their incursion into Ukraine as the home-rental company focuses on aiding war refugees pouring deeper into Europe.

CEO Brian Chesky tweeted the decision to cut off the invading nations from its footprint late Thursday. His service joins automakers and other companies who are cutting off Russia over Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on neighboring Ukraine.

Belarus is considered to be working in lockstep with Mr. Putin and its troops were seen in a northern part of Ukraine this week.

International observers estimate that 1 million Ukrainians have already fled the country of 44 million residents.

Earlier this week, Airbnb said it is working with hosts to house 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

“We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania,” Mr. Chesky wrote on his Twitter page with a link to sign up.

He said all stays are free for refugees — funded by Airbnb, donors and the “generosity of hosts.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.