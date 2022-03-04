A woman in Arkansas rose to TikTok fame after sharing her experience living with a house bull named Ferdinand.

Faith O’Shields Allen, 22, lets the 16-month old bull live in her house as a pet; she even potty-trained him.

Ms. Allen and her father run a hobby farm and 5-acre ranch and decided to raise and breed small cattle. Ms. Allen describes the animal as being like her son.

“Anyone who owns a pet of any kind knows that there’s a special bond formed between you and your pet. This feeling is amplified greatly when you’re raising an animal on a bottle. Ferdinand truly sees me as his mother and always will be my son,” Ms. Allen told The Mirror.

Ms. Allen’s account, @faithandferdinand, has more than 10,000 followers, and some videos have over 10 million views.

