An Indiana vodka company is changing the Moscow Mule — a popular drink containing vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, and lime — in support of Ukraine.

Fuzzy’s Vodka, which is distilled in Bloomington, Indiana, launched a similar drink called the American Stallion, using American vodka as a replacement.

“We saw the bars rushing to pour the Russian vodka out in the streets while off-site liquor retailers boxed it up and shipped it back to distributors,” Benjamin Linero, managing partner of BNMR GLVZ, the marketing and advertising agency working with Fuzzy’s Vodka on the American Stallion initiative, told USA Today.

Fuzzy’s Vodka is named after golf legend Fuzzy Zoeller, who saw the change as a way to support democracy.

“As Americans, we need to stand by and support democracy throughout the world,” Mr. Zoeller said.

According to the company, proceeds from the American Stallion will go to the American Red Cross.

Bars across the country are also renaming the drink. In Somerville, New Jersey, a bistro called Verve calls it the Khorty mule. Avenue M in Asheville, North Carolina went with the Peace mule.

“We’re all trying to decide where everyone is going to stand on it and what our guests are going to feel comfortable with,” Ralph Lonow, co-owner of Avenue M, told the Asheville Citizen-Times. “We’re going to call it a Peace mule for the next little bit until people can figure out how to come together and start working on making the world a little better.”

The governors of Texas, Ohio, and New Hampshire have taken the issue a step further by banning the sale of vodka entirely.

