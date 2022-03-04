Finland is a strong partner to NATO even if it is not a member of the western military alliance, President Biden said Friday in a sit-down with President Sauli Niinistö that focused on Europe’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian and geopolitical consequences.

“We agree it’s not only an attack on Ukraine. It’s an attack on the security of Europe and the global peace and stability,” Mr. Biden said in the Oval Office meeting. “And Finland is a critical partner of the United States, a strong defense partner as well — a partner to NATO, especially in the strength and security of the Baltic Sea area.”

“We’re committed to helping Ukraine defend itself and [in] support of the humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people,” Mr. Biden said, adding they will coordinate their efforts on sanctions against the Kremlin.

Mr. Niinistö, whose country borders Russia in northern Europe, thanked Mr. Biden for hosting him and being a point-man in western efforts to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are really living in very difficult times,” he told Mr. Biden. “I want to thank you also for the leadership you have shown. We need it now. Our thoughts today undoubtedly now are with the Ukrainian people who are fighting bravely for their country and we do our best to help.”

Earlier Friday, Mr. Niinistö tweeted that he had an “insightful” breakfast with CIA Director Williams Burns and hailed the director’s “remarkable experience in diplomacy and negotiations with Russia.”

Finland is a member of the European Union but not a member of NATO. However, there are reports that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is prompting Finland and Sweden to consider seeking membership in the defense alliance.

The administration on Friday declined to weigh in directly on the Finns’ potential membership.

“That would be up to the leaders of Finland and the NATO alliance to determine,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Mr. Biden expressed his affinity for Finland’s corner of the globe, however, and quoted former President Barack Obama as saying “it would be all right if we left everything to the Nordic countries.”

“Well we usually don’t start wars,” Mr. Niinistö said.

Also Friday, Mr. Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda by phone for nearly an hour.

Mr. Biden said he appreciated that Poland is hosting 9,000 U.S. forces, including 4,700 service members deployed there in recent weeks to reassure allies on the eastern flank and deter Russian aggression against NATO, according to the White House.

“President Biden underscored the United States’ commitment to the security of Poland and all of our NATO allies,” it said in a readout of the call. “The two leaders affirmed their commitment to the people of Ukraine, including the importance of providing urgent humanitarian assistance. President Biden thanked President Duda and the people of Poland for their hospitality in hosting and assisting nearly 700,000 Ukrainians and others who have fled the war so far.”

