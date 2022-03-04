A D.C. resident was arrested on Monday, after bringing weapons to the Ukrainian Embassy in hopes of helping to join the war against Russia.

The individual, who has not been named, is the third person this week who was arrested for trying to voluntarily fight in the war.

Two other men were arrested after police found weapons and body armor in their car near the embassy in the Georgetown neighborhood.

Several Secret Service agents had removed an assault-style rifle and body armor components from a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana license plates.

The two men were arrested for allegedly bringing the weapons, though it’s unclear whether the vehicle belonged to the suspects.

The men, however, did acknowledge they had traveled from Indiana to fight in the war, according to police.

Several tributes of flowers, signs and letters in support of Ukraine were left outside the embassy this week, as war in the country escalated.

President Biden announced new sanctions on Russian oligarchs this week, in the hopes of cracking down on the country’s financial elite as the war continues.

