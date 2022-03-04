The family of former President Trump has reached a deal with the New York Attorney General’s office to delay depositions in a civil investigation into Mr. Trump‘s business and financial dealings.

Under a lower court ruling last month, the former president and his two children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, were ordered to appear for depositions later this month. But New York Attorney General Letitia James agreed to allow the depositions to be delayed while the Trumps appeal the ruling.

A New York state judge signed off on the deal, according to multiple reports, requiring them to attend a deposition within 14 days of the appeals court decision.

Last month, Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Mr. Trump and his two children to comply with subpoenas, requiring them to sit for a deposition within 21 days. Mr. Trump is also required to produce certain documents as part of the subpoena.

Lawyers for the Trumps are challenging the order to give depositions.

The former president said after reviewing millions of documents, the attorney general’s office has come up with a “fringe benefits” case concerning a car, apartment and grandchildren’s education expenses provided to a longtime employee.

“She is doing everything within their corrupt discretion to interfere with my business relationships, and with the political process,” Mr. Trump said last month, arguing he could not get “a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary. It is not possible!”

Ms. James has alleged the former president’s business engaged in “fraudulent or misleading” valuations in obtaining loans and tax breaks for the Trump Organization’s business and real estate deals.

Ms. James said the judge’s move requiring the depositions meant “justice prevailed.”

Ms. James’ office began investigating Mr. Trump’s business in 2019 after Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney, said financial records had been manipulated to obtain loans and gain tax benefits.

