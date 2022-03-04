An Indiana high school teacher was arrested Thursday after surveillance video caught him slapping a student during a confrontation

Officials said the argument was over the student wearing a hooded sweatshirt on school property.

Video from Jimtown High School in Elkhart, Indiana, on Feb. 25 shows the teacher, Michael Hosinski, jogging down the hallway and grabbing a student by his backpack.

Mr. Hosinski then pointed his finger at the student before slapping him in the face, knocking him against the wall. The student appears to be injured—he held one hand on his head as he tried to walk away—but Mr. Hosinski pulled him to the ground.

According to a news release by Superintendent Byron Sanders, the student suffered “visible injuries.”

Mr. Hosinski was preliminarily charged with felony battery, according to a statement from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Hosinski, 61, requested and was given early retirement by Baugo Community Schools Friday. He will collect his pension.

The Indiana Department of Child Services is investigating the incident.

