Vice President Kamala Harris is set to travel next week to Poland and Romania, two countries bordering war-torn Ukraine, to meet with leaders there about Russia‘s invasion, the White House said Friday.

Ms. Harris will travel on Wednesday to Warsaw and then visit Bucharest on the three-day trip.

“Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO alliance and U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression,” the White House said. “It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine.”

Poland and Romania, two members of the NATO alliance, are receiving large influxes of refugees from Ukraine as Russia‘s military pushes deeper into the country.

“During her meetings with the leaders of Poland and Romania, the vice president will advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” said White House deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh. “They will discuss our continuing support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic and humanitarian assistance and our determination to impose severe economic consequences on Russia and those complicit in Russia’s invasion.”

The meetings “will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence,” the statement said.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.