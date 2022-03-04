Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is eyeing a return to power, hasn’t had much luck recruiting the kind of Senate candidates who will support his bid to remain the top Senate Republican in 2023.

Instead, the Kentucky Republican faces a potential freshman class of GOP Senators more aligned with former President Donald Trump, a McConnell foe who wants him pushed out of party leadership.

Mr. McConnell has struck out numerous times this election cycle in his quest to convince formidable GOP candidates outside of Trump’s loyalty circle to run for the Senate.

The latest blow came on Thursday, when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey confirmed he will not challenge vulnerable Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November.

Mr. Ducey is the third Republican governor to rebuff Mr. McConnell’s recruitment efforts.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu have also indicated they will not run for the Senate.

The three governors, if they had been elected, would have helped Mr. McConnell create a wider buffer zone against party lawmakers who align with Mr. Trump as he continues to attack Mr. McConnell and other Republican leaders for refusing to support him as well as his claims that the 2020 election was rigged to defeat him.

Mr. Trump is endorsing candidates who support him and embrace his “America First” agenda that Mr. McConnell and other GOP leaders are essentially ignoring. He‘s particularly interested in candidates who say they won’t back Mr. McConnell for Republican leader when the conference votes to choose Senate leaders after the November election.

Among sitting Republican senators returning or running to return to the GOP conference next year, Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham South Carolina suggested he won’t vote to reinstate Mr. McConnell or support any other GOP lawmaker for leader unless “they can prove to me that they can advocate an ‘America First’ agenda and have a working relationship with Donald Trump because if you can’t do that you will fail.”

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is running for a third term and has Mr. Trump’s endorsement, has told CNN that a vote from him to elevate Mr. McConnell to majority leader is “not on the table.”

Mr. McConnell, meanwhile, struck out recruiting the three popular GOP governors who are not Trump loyalists.

Mr. Hogan has been outspoken in his opposition to the former president and has sided with Mr. McConnell in blaming Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Despite internal polling that showed Mr. Hogan had a path to defeating Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Mr. Hogan, who is eyed by some as a 2024 presidential candidate, took a pass at a Senate bid, explaining he was not interested in becoming a senator.

“He’s by far the most electable Republican in Maryland, and would have had the best shot of beating Van Hollen,” said Maryland pollster Patrick Gonzales.

Mr. Ducey, who earned Mr. Trump’s enmity after refusing to overturn Mr. Biden’s narrow election victory in Arizona, also declined.

Mr. Trump, who believes the election was riddled with irregularities and fraud, has repeatedly taunted Mr. Ducey since the 2020 election and pledged to endorse another candidate if Mr. Ducey ran for the Senate.

Late Thursday, Mr. Trump said of Mr. Ducey’s decision, “Smart move, Doug—there’s no room for RINO [Republicans in name only].”

In January, Mr. Trump said in a statement, “Rumors are that Doug Ducey, the weak RINO Governor from Arizona, is being pushed by Old Crow Mitch McConnell to run for the U.S. Senate. He will never have my endorsement or the support of MAGA Nation!”

Mr. Trump is unhappy with Mr. Sununu, too, former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski told the Howie Carr radio show last month, because Mr. Sununu “has never been loyal to him.”

The former president has instead endorsed a slate of candidates and incumbents who vocally back him and his agenda and have joined Mr. Trump in questioning the 2020 election results.

Some candidates have pledged that, if elected, they’ll at least consider opposing Mr. McConnell’s bid to serve as majority leader.

Trump-backed Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging incumbent Republican and Trump foe Sen. Lisa Murkowski but trailing her by 20 points in the most recent poll taken in October, said she won’t back Mr. McConnell for majority leader if she‘s elected and the GOP wins back the majority.

Mrs. Tshibaka said Mr. McConnell did not work hard enough to block Mr. Biden’s agenda or fight runaway spending and the exploding debt.

She called Mr. McConnell and Mrs. Murkowski, “political elites pitted against real Americans.”

Mr. Trump is now weighing an endorsement in the Missouri GOP Senate primary and is in talks with former Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican who was forced to resign from office in 2018 over allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. Mr. Greitens, who is leading in primary polls, has pledged to oppose Mr. McConnell if he’s elected to the Senate.

Mr. Greitens is a fierce Trump advocate. In a statement last year, said he is “committed to finding new leadership in the Senate when Republicans win back the majority in 2022.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.