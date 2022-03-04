Virginia’s newly minted governor is a hit so far with the state’s likely voters, a survey found.

A Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association poll of likely voters showed Gov. Glenn Youngkin with an approval rating of 51.8%, compared with 38% who harbor an unfavorable view of the new governor.

Mr. Youngkin’s favorability rating among voters is 48.7%, while 38% view him unfavorably.

Mr. Youngkin defeated longtime Democratic operative and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November, reversing a years-long Democratic winning streak in the state and sending a warning signal to Democrats about voter dissatisfaction with their party’s agenda.

Mr. Youngkin ran on ending COVID-19 mandates, funding law enforcement to reduce crime, cutting regulations to bolster the economy and empowering parents who have become increasingly frustrated with education issues like critical race theory.

On his first day in office, Mr. Youngkin issued an executive order to end mask mandates in schools. The order was challenged in court but became state law when the legislature passed a bipartisan measure in February.

On education issues, voters in the poll gave Mr. Youngkin a 50.2% approval rating, compared with 40% who said they disapproved of his performance on education.

The poll surveyed 400 likely voters and was conducted on March 1 and March 2.

