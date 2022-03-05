SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona-based ammunition company is offering to donate 1 million bullets to Ukraine’s military amid Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor.

CEO Fred Wagenhals of AMMO Inc. on Friday cited his support for freedom and democracy as motivation for the offer and said it is is a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal for international assistance for his nation.

There was no immediate indication whether the U.S. government will approve the proposed export of the ammunition, which has a retail of about $700,000, Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV reported.

In a statement, Wagenhals said “events are unfolding rapidly on the ground in Ukraine, and we are prepared to move quickly as possible to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and its freedom.”

The company is based in Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb.