Security personnel at Joint Base Andrews arrested an armed intruder Sunday just after Vice President Kamala Harris had arrived at the base with other Cabinet officials. Another suspect remains at large.

Base officials said Monday that security personnel deployed barriers to block the intruders’ vehicle around 9 p.m. ET. The driver failed to follow the commands of personnel at the main gate.

Two persons exited the vehicle and ran away. Authorities caught and arrested one of them, an armed 17-year-old male who remains in custody.

No shots were fired during the incident, officials said.

Base officials said Prince George’s County Police, Maryland State Police, Metropolitan Police and the Office of Special Investigation helped clear the base, which reopened at 3 a.m. Monday.

“I apologize for the inconvenience some experienced while traveling to and from base last night,” Air Force Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews installation commander, said in a statement. “The safety of our personnel is always our top priority, and your cooperation helped make it possible for our Defenders and partners to thoroughly and swiftly search the base. Our Defenders remain committed and ready to safeguard the base at every hour of every day.”

Ms. Harris had arrived via Air Force Two from Selma, Alabama, where she marked the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when White authorities attacked Blacks who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge for voting rights.

Ms. Harris’ office confirmed that all administration officials were safe and their staff are all off the premises.

Others who joined Ms. Harris included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Veteran Affairs Secretary Donald Remy, as well as her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.