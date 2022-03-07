Calls are mounting for a boycott of brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi and McDonald’s for not pulling their operations out of Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.K.’s Sun reports.

Among the hashtags trending on Twitter over the past weekend were #BoycottCocaCola, #BoycottPepsi and #BoycottMcDonalds.

Other brands including Nike, Apple, PayPal and Netflix have halted operations in Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

Three Ukrainian supermarket chains have announced they will be pulling Coca-Cola products from their shelves, the Sun reported.

The grocery chain Novus said Coca-Cola products such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Schweppes and BonAqua mineral water will no longer be sold.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.